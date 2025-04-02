It appears there has been an increase in indecent exposure cases in court over the past few weeks.

The most recent involved 62-year-old John Scott, who was seen in the boot of his car naked on all fours.

He was due to meet up with somebody he connected with on an online dating site - but the police got there before Scott’s date and arrested him for the criminal offence.

Many cases were heard at Lynn Magistrates' Court last week

Find out who else was in court last week below…

Investigations continue into incident which saw 31-year-old charged with kidnap and assault

Police are continuing their investigations into an incident which resulted in a man being charged with kidnapping, assault, criminal damage and burglary.

Last week, officers asked for the public's help to trace a couple who gave a woman a lift from Litcham to Dereham in the early hours of Sunday, March 16.

Overnight between March 15 and 16, an incident occurred which resulted in the woman sustaining facial injuries, cuts and scratches.

Three men charged after police uncover suspected ‘chop shop’

Three people have been charged after a number of vehicles and car parts were found at a suspected ‘chop-shop’.

Officers attended an address in Southery and arrested three people on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Three men have subsequently been charged with the offence.

Pensioner caught naked on all fours in car while waiting for man he met on dating site

A shocking incident saw a 62-year-old man caught naked on all fours in the boot of his car.

A member of the public reported seeing the man moving his hand up and down as though he was masturbating.

John Scott, of Dyke Road in Hockwold, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for exposure after previously pleading guilty.

Optitican partner, 71, caught drink-driving after visit to golf club on empty stomach

A 71-year-old optician found himself in court after drinking beer on an empty stomach while at a golf club.

David Foskett, of Avocet Drive in Snettisham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving.

Prosecutors explained that on March 5, Foskett was stopped by police on Ringstead Road in Heacham.

Home Bargains thief sentenced after returning four times to shoplift

A Lynn man who committed a spate of petty offences at a town bargain shop has been sentenced.

Viktors Truhanovs, 27, of St Edmundsbury Road, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted four counts of theft.

In the space of a few days, Truhanovs stole cans of Red Bull, a power bank, toothbrushes, WD40, a hat and a packet of batteries from Home Bargains on the St Nicholas Retail Park.

47-year-old became ‘agitated’ during arrest and headbutted police officer

A 42-year-old became agitated when he was not allowed to take his prescription cannabis into police custody - so headbutted an officer.

Daniel Emery, of Thetford Road in Northwold, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker.

Prosecution told the court that on September 17 last year, police were called to an address in Swaffham and arrested Emery on unrelated matters.

Shoplifter who was reliant on heroin stole £152 worth of washing pods

A Halifax man who was caught shoplifting twice in Lynn last year has been sentenced.

John Fox, 46, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a live video link.

He admitted two counts of shoplifting at The Food Warehouse in Lynn dating back to April 5 and July 3.

Drug-driver insisted Japanese fighting knife was for work purposes

A 39-year-old who was pulled over for drug-driving and caught with a knife in his pocket has been handed a community order.

Zachary Mason, of New Road in Shouldham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences.

In a previous hearing, Mason admitted drug-driving - as well as having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Couple who were ‘strapped for cash’ stole baby products from bargain shops

A court heard how a couple who were “strapped for cash” decided to steal baby products from a shop in Lynn.

Marius Mustafa and Daniela Dumitru, both aged 22, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they both admitted theft from B&M on the Hardwick Retail Park.

Mustafa admitted an additional charge of shoplifting at The Food Warehouse.

47-year-old avoids prison after being caught with knife

A 47-year-old man who had a knife in his pocket when police pulled him over has avoided a spell in prison.

Jose Soares Goncalves, of Chadwick Square in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences, having pleaded guilty on an earlier date.

The court heard that on January 29, Goncalves was pulled over on Carmelite Terrace for not having any insurance.

Teen in court after stealing crates of beer from petrol station

A 19-year-old landed himself in court after stealing two crates of beer from a petrol station shop.

Lewis Godier, of Honeypot Close in Necton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted shoplifting from Asda.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that the offence took place on August 14 last year at the Asda petrol station in Necton.