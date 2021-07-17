Police asked a car passenger for the name of the driver who had run away – but were given the details of a serving prisoner.

Craig Temple, 29, made the basic error when he tried to throw officers off the trail following the vehicle stop in Valingers Road, Lynn.

And his little white lie ended up costing him a court bill of £836.

Temple, of Goodwins Road, did not appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday as scheduled but the case was found proved in his absence.

Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah said the driver refused to pull over when police indicated to on February 26, 2021.

When the vehicle did finally stop, three men got out and ran off.

Temple – a rear-seat passenger – did not escape and was asked to provide the details of the driver.

Officers later discovered that the man he named could not have been the driver as he was in Norwich Prison at the time.

“The police say all those enquiries took a significant amount of time due to Mr Temple’s information, which he then admitted in interview was false and misleading,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told Temple had a conviction for the same offence of obstructing a police officer in 2011.

He was fined £665 and ordered to pay £105 costs, plus a £66 victim surcharge.