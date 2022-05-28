Man ordered to compensate King's Lynn shop worker after ring row

A South Lynn man who pawned a ring of great sentimental value got shirty with shop staff when he thought it had been altered.

Garry Bullard, 50, was abusive to a worker in Cash Converters in Lynn’s High Street.

Prosecutor Denise Holland told town magistrates on Thursday: “There was a query in relation to a ring Mr Bullard had recovered from Cash Converters.

“He had concerns there was a problem with it.”

Bullard got annoyed with the staff member, who later said he was worried the defendant would find out where he lived.

Bullard, of Queens Avenue, admitted using threatening behaviour in the shop on April 11.

Solicitor Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said the offence had come against the backdrop of a difficult couple of years for her client who had been forced to put his house up for sale.

His financial worries had then got worse when the sale had fallen through twice.

Miss Johnson said: “He got a buy back loan with Cash Converters, which is how this particular item made its way into the store.

“It was a 22 carat gold sovereign ring, made from a coin his grandfather had with him in World War One and World War Two.”

She added that it was the only item of value Bullard owned and he had worn it since he was 17.

The court was told the row had happened after he checked the ring at home and returned to the shop.

“In his own words he says ‘I had a point to make, I just made it badly,’” said Miss Johnson.

Bullard was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the shop worker and £50 costs.