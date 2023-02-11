A man has admitted an assault at a town sports stadium which left another man with a broken nose and teeth.

However, he has yet to be sentenced after submitting an application to move his proceedings closer to home.

Garrie Mirza, 32, of Parlick Avenue in Longridge, Preston, appeared via video link at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Adrian Flux Arena in Lynn last July

He was charged with assaulting a fellow man and thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, with the matter occurring at the Adrian Flux Arena on Saddlebow Road in Lynn.

Mirza, according to crown prosecutor Hannah Butler, was drinking at the stadium's bar on July 16 last year when he became involved in an argument.

He is said to have become unhappy with the victim "looking at his girlfriend", with the other man suffering broken teeth and a fractured nose as a result of the incident.

Mirza pleaded guilty, but an application was successfully submitted to move his case to Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

Lynn magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, released him on unconditional bail until February 24, when he will be due in that court at 10am.