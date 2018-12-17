Man pleads guilty to murder of woman in King's Lynn

A Lynn man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in the town.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, of Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning (Monday, December 17), where he admitted the offence following the incident earlier this year.

Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police (6036118)

Officers were called to an address in Fenland Road at 10.15pm on September 21 following reports Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, had been stabbed.

She was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, however she later died.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out two days later, revealed that Cristina died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Jasinskas has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Norwich Crown Court.