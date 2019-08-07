Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter of King's Lynn teenager

A man has denied causing the death of a teenager during a disturbance in South Lynn last month.

Liam Russell is now set to stand trial next year, following a hearing at Norwich Crown Court this morning.

Russell, 31, of Metcalfe Avenue, South Lynn, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 17-year-old Reece Hornibrook.

He had previously been charged with assault, occasioning grievous bodily harm, though police said that was subject to review following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Reece sustained serious head injuries during an incident in the early hours of July 7 and died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital two days later.

Russell has been bailed ahead of his trial, which is scheduled to start on March 2, 2020.

The court was told the case was expected to last for five or six days.