Man presents cheque for £6,100 to King's Lynn hospital ward after golf day in father's memory

A palliative care ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been boosted thanks to a charity golf day in Heacham.

Mark Southwell, who organised the event at Heacham Manor Golf Club in September, presented a cheque for £6,100 to QEH officials on the Shouldham Ward on Monday.

Mr Southwell, of Beachamwell, organised the day, which also raised a further £6,100 for the charity MASKS, in memory of his father Roger who passed away 10 years ago.

Cheque Presentation to The Macmillan Unit at QEH . Â£6.100 raised for Macmillian and MASKS followed a Golf Day at Heacham Manor. Pictured FLtoRNicola Whales. Mel Catton.Nicki Ball. Mark Southwell presents cheque.. (21883143)

“My father was fantastically looked after on the Shouldham Ward,” he said.

The money will go towards the costs of the refurbishment of the hospital’s log cabin – a facility for relatives of patients receiving their care on Shouldham and other wards – which was reopened after its revamp last month.

“I’m quite frank about it, it’s quite possible either I or some of my close friends will benefit from their services in the future,” Mr Southwell added.

Since his father’s death, Mr Southwell has held a charity golf day every five years – having raised more than £10,000 for the ward in 2014 – and this is something he will continue.

Meanwhile, his mother Maureen volunteers one day a week at the Shouldham ward, as does a close friend of the family.

Mr Southwell is also looking to fundraise further as he will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge next year, and a proportion of those funds will also go to the Shouldham Ward.