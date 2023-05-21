A 19-year-old claimed he did not kick a shop entrance – but admitted that he punched it.

Klaidas Molieus, of Walpole Road in Lynn, pleaded guilty to the offence of being drunk and disorderly at the town’s magistrates’ court.

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper told magistrates that Molieus was not charged with causing criminal damage as there was no visible damage caused to the shop entrance.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

She continued by outlining the case to magistrates, led by William Hush, and said that Molieus was kicked out of the Mojito nightclub on Lynn’s Broad Street after punching a fire exit door.

Police said that Molieus appeared “aggravated”, had his fists clenched and started kicking the window of Cex - located adjacent to the club he was ejected from.

“After arguing with his partner, he picked up his phone and threw it,” said Ms Harper.

Molieus has two previous convictions of being drunk and disorderly, with the latest being in Feburary.

Appearing unrepresented, Molieus said: “I disagree with what they charged me with, I didn’t talk to an officer in a bad manner.

“I punched a wall, but I didn’t kick it.”

He added: “An officer recognised me from the event in Feburary, I only had two cocktails in the club.”

Magistrates handed Molieus an 18 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £26.

“It’s disappointing to see you already have two drunk and disorderly offences,” Mr Hush said.

“Next time you go out, you will remember you have this drunk and disorderly hanging over you.”