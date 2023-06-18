A Lynn man has admitted attacking a teenager and threatening to throw a bar stool at another while under the influence of ketamine.

Luke Bills, 34, of Westmark, Fairstead, pleaded guilty at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court to having ketamine in his possession, assault and using threatening words to provoke violence.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told magistrates that on May 8, Bills was seen on CCTV looking out of breath on Old Sunway in Lynn and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Bills was at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Previous to this, he was drinking in town and stopped to talk to teenagers on bikes.

The court was told that there appeared to be an altercation and one of the teenagers declared that he has a knife on him.

The situation continued at Lynn’s bus station where the teenagers were pointing at Bills and following him on bikes, with one of them shouting: “My brother wants a word with you.”

The court also heard that there was an altercation between the two teenagers and Bills in a pub, during which one teen was “randomly attacked” as he was punched and pushed to the floor.

Bills then held up a bar stool towards the other teenager and said: “Back away or I’ll hit you with this.”

He was later found and arrested and was found with a quantity of ketamine.

Mitigating for Bills was Elizabeth Symonds, who said that her client was trying to engage with Change Grow Live (CGL) to combat his drinking problem.

Ms Symonds said: “He is very sorry about what happened, he tried to apologise through Facebook to the teenagers.

“He is trying to get back on his feet.”

Magistrates decided to adjourn the case so that a pre-sentence report could be carried out.

Bills was released on conditional bail with orders not to visit any pub in the Lynn area.