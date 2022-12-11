A man from Lynn was in court after punching a woman over an argument about a bicycle.

Lee Nortrop, 43, of Estuary Close, pleaded guilty at Lynn's Magistrates court on Thursday to assault by beating.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell told the court that on Saturday, September 3, Nortrop was socialising with a woman in the courtyard of a hostel he was living in at the time.

Lee Nortrop was in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday

The woman reported that Nortrop suddenly turned angry during the conversation and punched her in the mouth.

Her mouth was cut and was bleeding.

Nortrop also has a previous conviction of assault of an emergency worker back in 2020.

Mitigating for Nortrop was George Sorrell, who said that Nortrop and the victim were drinking partners.

"They were drinking and being quite friendly with each other, until an argument came about what to do with a bicycle," said Mr Sorrell.

"He blew up at the spur of the moment, and he has learned his lesson and turned his life around."

Mr Sorrell continued to talk about Nortrop's recent volunteer work.

"He's now in a better position to manage his anger," said Mr Sorrell.

Nortrop was fined £120 with an added victim surcharge of £50 and court costs of £105.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation.