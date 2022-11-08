A bowls player from Lynn decided to raise money for his 80th birthday instead of asking for presents.

Duke Johnson passed over a cheque to the East Anglian Air Ambulance last week after asking family and friends for donations.

He’s raised £1,000 for the charity which attempted to save his late son, Paul.

Duke Johnson raised money for his 80th birthday for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, pictured with family and friends (60482031)

“My son was in an accident last April. The air ambulance tried to save him,” said Duke.

The 80th birthday party was held at the Globe Bowls Club in Lynn where money was raised back in August.

Duke thanked club chairman John Hailstone and club members for helping to arrange the do along with Van Pelt butchers who catered at the event.

“I’d just like to thank everyone for coming and donating,” added Duke.