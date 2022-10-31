A man from Lynn failed to provide a specimen for analysis after drug driving due to a having a bad experience with needles.

Billy Mason, 36, of Blackfriars Road, pleaded guilty in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that on Wednesday, September 21 Mason was stopped by police and they could smell cannabis faintly.

The defendant said he had a needle phobia.

Police described Mason's behaviour as erratic and concluded that he was under the influence of drugs.

A roadside drugs test was conducted and cannabis was found in Mason's system.

He was taken into custody where a blood test needed to be taken, to which Mason initially agreed to.

When taking the blood test, he said: "I don't want to have my blood taken, I don't like needles, I won't do it."

Police then arrested him for refusing to do the drugs test as they thought that having several tattoos on display showed he was not worried about needles.

His solicitor, George Sorrell said that Mason was driving alone and wasn't driving badly at all.

Mr Sorrell said: "There was no reason for him to be stopped and when he was approached he was honest enough to tell police about the cannabis."

He then explained that Mason suffered from a medical incident which caused a dislike to needles.

"It was a polite refusal," said Mr Sorrell.

Mason was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £240 with an added victim surcharge of £96 and court costs of £105.

Chair of the magistrates Alan Hayes said: "We've taken into account that you weren't driving badly."