A man has been released on bail ahead of a return to court later this month.

Darren Sutherland, 57, of Chapel Road in Dersingham, has been remanded in custody since November after he faced four charges in a crown court.

Those included stalking without fear, alarm or distress, two counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order, and breaching a non-molestation order.

Darren Sutherland will return to Lynn Magistrates' Court later this month

Three of those were dealt with during his crown court trial, with a suspended sentence and new restraining order among his sentences.

However, the judge in his case sent the final charge back to magistrates to deal with. Sutherland, represented by solicitor Ruth Johnson, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link.

He was released on unconditional bail until March 23 at 10am, with no additional restrictions imposed due to those already placed upon him by the suspended sentence and restraining order.

On that date, Sutherland will return to the Lynn court for sentencing.