Man released on bail following knife-related incident in Gaywood

A man who was arrested in Gaywood on suspicion of public order offences this week after an incident involving a knife has been released on bail.

Police had been called to Lynn Road at 7.20pm on Tuesday to reports of an incident involving a group of people and a man making threats with a knife.

It is believed that the incident took place at the Coral betting shop on Lynn Road, which subsequently forced it to close early for the night.

Police(22759509)

A man in his 20s and from the Lynn area had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences. A police spokesperson said today that he has been released on bail until December 17.

They said that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Coral has been approached for comment, but a response has not been received at this time.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn