A Lynn man punched a longtime friend in the face several times after suffering the “ultimate betrayal”, a court was told.

Aldas Jurkevicius had phoned victim Audrius Siskevicius and arranged to meet him in Millfleet, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

On arrival, Jurkevicius accused his pal of having an affair, which Mr Siskevicius denied.

“[The defendant] hit him in the face around ten times,” said prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah. “The victim tried to defend himself.”

Mr Siskevicius suffered a bloodied nose and bruising.

Following his arrest, Jurkevicius told police he had hit his friend of 12 years three times.

He claimed as he walked away, Mr Siskevicius made a derogatory comment about a family member so he had returned and hit him once more.

Jurkevicius, of Pleasant Court, pleaded guilty to assault on June 12, 2021.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client had learned of an affair and the “red mist descended” when he argued with his friend.

“It was the ultimate betrayal,” she added.

“He didn’t go with the intention of causing injury but unfortunately matters got heated when they met.”

Miss Muir said her client had gone on his own as agreed and any subsequent actions towards the victim by a watching group were nothing to do with him.

Jurkevicius was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim, plus £127 in costs and a victim surcharge. A 12-month restraining order was also imposed.