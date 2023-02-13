A man was handed a conditional discharge for re-entering a town street just 18 minutes after being ordered to leave by police.

Faustas Ramanauskas, 32, of Lady Jane Grey Road in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with failing to comply with a direction excluding him from an area.

Magistrates heard from crown prosecutor Hannah Butler that at around 10.40pm on December 17, Ramanauskas was handed a Section 35 order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act due to his behaviour.

Faustas Ramanauskas returned to Norfolk Street in Lynn despite being ordered to leave by police

He was told to stay away from Norfolk Street and Lynn town centre for four hours.

However, a mere 18 minutes later, he was spotted walking down an alleyway in the direction of Norfolk Street and was subsequently arrested.

Appearing unrepresented, Ramanauskas told magistrates that he was attempting to find a taxi home when he was caught.

"I tried to explain that I wanted to get home, but the police officer said the rules were rules," he said.

"So I am guilty of that, I understand."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, handed Ramanauskas a six-month conditional discharge for the offence.

They also told him to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £50 in legal costs.