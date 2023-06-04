A man who took and drove somebody else’s motorbike from a Lynn car park is at risk of going to prison.

Darren Curson, 30, of Highgate in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted to a total of three offences.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualfied, using a vehicle without insurance and driving conveyance a motorcycle without consent.

The incident took place at Highgate in Lynn

Prosecutor Stephen Munton described the series of events which started on January 12 as “slightly complicated”, as it began with the owner of the Triumph motorbike reporting that the vehicle had been taken without his permission.

During investigations, officers received information that the bike had been parked on Highgate for around a day.

After reviewing nearby CCTV footage, police saw Curson with the vehicle - but the owner still both keys for it in their possession.

Curson handed himself into police and he was further interviewed at Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, where he said he was elsewhere at the time of the theft but was provided with the vehicle.

However, he did accept that he did “ride” the motorbike, despite not having a key.

The incident took place while Curson was serving a 24 month driving disqualification.

Mitigating for Curson was Andrew Cogan, who said: “There’s more to this than meets the eye.

“It happened down the back of some garages behind his father’s house.The account he gives is that somebody else stole that bike.”

Mr Cogan explained that his client has been making progress to complete unpaid work he was handed alongside his a driving ban.

The solicitor added: “He has never been to prison before, at least he’s done some of the unpaid work he’s been given.

“Before you decide to take this drastic step, he has never been to prison. I think this should be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.”

Magistrates, led by William Hush, decided to take Mr Cogan’s recommendation and adjourned sentencing until June 29.

In the meantime, a full sentence report will be carried out by the probation service to decide how best to deal with Curson’s case, which does not rule out a prison sentence.