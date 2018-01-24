Man robbed on King’s Lynn cycle path

A man was pulled off his bike and threatened during a robbery in Lynn this week.

Police say the man was riding along the cycle path between the Tennyson Road railway crossing and the Fairstead estate when the attack happened at around 5.40pm on Monday.

He was approached by two men on bikes who pulled him off his own machine and made threats towards him.

They then stole his rucksack before riding off towards Fairstead. Although the bag was recovered, an Amazon Fire tablet device is still missing.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack, or who has information about it, to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to a man, who was wearing a brown coat, and two women walking with prams who were in the area at the time.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Sam Harris on 101.