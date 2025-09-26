Home   News   Article

Man rushed to hospital in serious condition following King’s Lynn medical episode

By Lucy Carter
Published: 10:51, 26 September 2025

A man has been left in a “serious condition” following an incident which caused a town centre road to be closed off during the evening.

Yesterday evening, emergency services were called to Milfleet and Stonegate Street, with police shutting the road to oncoming traffic.

The East of England Ambulance Service has since confirmed that a medical emergency had taken place, resulting in a man being transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were turning traffic away from the area. Picture: Kris Johnston
Police were turning traffic away from the area. Picture: Kris Johnston

They said that one ambulance, an RAF Marham responder vehicle, a paramedic car, a critical care paramedic car and an urgent care paramedic were sent to the scene yesterday evening to assist.

At around 6pm yesterday, no entry could be gained from London Road, and police were seen turning drivers heading from the town centre back around.

Police closed off Milfleet and Stonegate Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston
Police closed off Milfleet and Stonegate Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston
