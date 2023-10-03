A man’s body has been found in a river in Lynn, police have this afternoon said.

Officers were called to Turbus Road at 10.36am this morning after reports that a body had been discovered in the river.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

A police forensics van parked up close to The Beacon church

A police spokesperson said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

The body was found in the river off Turbus Road this morning

Bawsey Drain, where the body was found

Police forensic teams are currently parked close to The Beacon church.