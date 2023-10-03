Body of man found in river near King’s Lynn’s Turbus Road
Published: 13:34, 03 October 2023
| Updated: 14:01, 03 October 2023
A man’s body has been found in a river in Lynn, police have this afternoon said.
Officers were called to Turbus Road at 10.36am this morning after reports that a body had been discovered in the river.
Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene and the body of a man was recovered from the water.
A police spokesperson said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.
Police forensic teams are currently parked close to The Beacon church.