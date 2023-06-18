A Lynn man has taken on a walking challenge in aid of the Breast Care Unit at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in memory of his mother.

Shaun Hamer, who was joined by his friend Charles Johnson on his three-day trek, walked 84 miles of the Norfolk Coastal path and raised a total of £1,424 for the cause.

They organised the challenge in honour of Shaun’s mother who died due to breast cancer 25 years ago.

Shaun Hamer, left, presents a cheque to QEH's Amy Burger, middle, and Elaine Rudd, after his fundraising walk. Picture: QEH

“I have always wanted to raise money for breast cancer as sadly my mother died from the disease 25 years ago, so as I've lived in Lynn my whole life, it went without saying that I’d raise money for the breast cancer ward in my hometown,” Shaun said.

“I know some people who have fought and are fighting breast cancer and they have praised the staff on how wonderfully treated they were from all the committed, amazing staff that they have there that are helping to save lives every day.”

QEH officials said the money raised will make a real difference to patients receiving treatment via the unit.

One of the charity’s ambitions is to fund a SCOUT localisation detector unit – a new device designed to locate the cancerous and abnormal tissue during surgery.

As well as a smoother surgery process, SCOUT can also reduce the chances of a second surgery.

Amy Burger, oncoplastic breast surgeon at the QEH, said: “I’d like to express a huge thank you to Shaun and Charles for their tremendous fundraising achievement.

“All the money raised will go directly to benefit current and future patients being treated for breast cancer.

“We proactively use our charitable funds both to optimise the standard of care we can provide, such as funding innovative technologies, and to improve the patient experience throughout their cancer treatment.

“Again, thank you for your amazing effort.”

You can still support Shaun and Charles in their fundraising efforts by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaun-charles-walk.

