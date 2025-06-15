A man has been handed a fine after he bit a police officer while being arrested.

Lee Bell, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker on Thursday, May 15.

The 38-year-old, who declined legal representation, pleaded guilty to the offence, which saw him bite a constable and unintentionally hit him in the throat.

Lee Ball hit PC Emmerson at Merchants Terrace homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

At the time of the incident, Bell was being arrested at homeless accommodation on London Road in Lynn for a separate matter.

The court heard that the officer did not suffer any visible injuries.

Bell, who said he is living in a tent and has no family support, told the magistrates that he “was being a silly person”.

Prior to the assault, he had eight convictions, with his last offence against a person being in 2007.

He added that he suffers from anxiety and depression, and receives support from the charity Change, Grow, Live for his mental health and alcoholism.

The court handed him a £50 fine, and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the officer, a £20 victim surcharge, and £45 in court costs.

It will be deducted from his benefits over time.