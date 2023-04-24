Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man Andruis Majauskas sent to crown court after being accused of possessing criminal property

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 06:00, 24 April 2023

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were not enough to deal with a man accused of possessing a large amount of tobacco without paying duty.

Andruis Majauskas, 47, of Dukes Place in Lynn, is also accused of possessing criminal property.

He was advised by the duty solicitor George Sorrell not to indicate a plea, and magistrates made their decision after hearing the prosecution case outlined by Nishma Shah.

Majauskas has been sent to Norwich Crown Court
Majauskas is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 18 and has been released on unconditional bail.

