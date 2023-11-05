A man who assaulted his grandfather has been ordered by magistrates to complete a community order.

Christopher Doran, 30, of Wanton Lane in Terrington St Clement, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

In a previous hearing, he had pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy explained that no restraining order would be requested due to “family dynamics” – adding it would make life difficult for both Doran and his family.

She added that at the time of the offence, which took place on March 29 in Lynn, Doran was living with the victim – his grandfather – and his mental health was in a “different place.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order on Doran, which will involve 12 months of community sentence treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Doran was also fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £14 and court costs of £105.