A man who was caught with a samurai sword months before putting his fist through a car window has been sentenced to two days behind bars.

Jonathon Short, 44, of Walpole Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court via video call from custody on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, as well as one count of criminal damage.

Jonathon Short appeared via video call at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said that on March 5, police were sent to Short’s home to arrest him for a separate matter.

While searching the property, they found a samurai sword with a 70cm blade sitting on top of his wardrobe.

In an interview, he told officers that it was a decorative piece.

Five months later, on August 17, Short was involved in a group street fight and was caught on CCTV punching and shattering the back window of a SEAT Ibiza.

In mitigation, Kate D’Aloia said the defendant had made police aware of the sword sometime before, while they were doing some door-knocking.

Short claimed he wanted to get rid of the weapon as it was “flimsy” and the handle was broken.

Officers told him he needed to take it to the station. However, Short did not want to carry it through the street for fear of ending up with a weapons charge.

Magistrates opted not to award any compensation to the owner of the SEAT because they had failed to interact with the police.

Given Short was already in custody, they sentenced him to two extra days behind bars - one for each charge.

The sword is also set to be forfeited and destroyed.

