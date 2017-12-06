Man seriously injured in Harpley crash

A man was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a quad bike in Harpley yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Shipgate Road, near the A148, at around 1.45pm on Tuesday following the incident, which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Honda quad bike.

Police say the rider of the quad was taken to Addenbrookes’ Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

He was said to be in a critical but stable condition a short time ago.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact PC Tom Smith, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.