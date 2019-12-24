Man seriously injured during Gaywood disturbance
Published: 13:02, 24 December 2019
| Updated: 13:04, 24 December 2019
A man is in hospital with serious injuries this lunchtime following a fight in Gaywood yesterday evening.
Police say they were called to the Parkway area at around 9.40pm on Monday following reports that several people were involved in a disturbance. It is believed the parties involved were already known to each other.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said today that a man had suffered injuries to his head and upper body in the incident and remains in a serious, but stable, condition in hospital.
Anyone who may have seen the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact King's Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference number 36/89424/19.
