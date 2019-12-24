A man is in hospital with serious injuries this lunchtime following a fight in Gaywood yesterday evening.

Police say they were called to the Parkway area at around 9.40pm on Monday following reports that several people were involved in a disturbance. It is believed the parties involved were already known to each other.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said today that a man had suffered injuries to his head and upper body in the incident and remains in a serious, but stable, condition in hospital.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact King's Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference number 36/89424/19.

