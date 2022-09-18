More news, no ads

A Lynn man charged with sexually assaulting a male will stand trial next year.

Donatas Sakalauskas, 38, is accused of committing the offence in Lynn on June 13, on a male aged 16 or over.

He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before town magistrates on Thursday.

The Court House on College Lane in King's Lynn

A trial will be heard at the same court on January 10, 2023.

Sakalauskas, of Purfleet Place, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.

