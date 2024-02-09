A man is set to appear in court this morning after two businesses in Lynn were broken into yesterday.

Officers were called to an address on St James Street at 3.55am and to another address on Tower Street at 5.25am on Thursday.

A man in his 40s was arrested, before being taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police were called to Tower Street yesterday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Grzegorz Orchel, 40, of no fixed address, has subsequently been charged with two counts of trespass and theft.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning.