A man has been convicted of burglary after two businesses in Lynn were broken into on the same day last week.

Officers were called to an address on St James Street at 3.55am and to another address on Tower Street at 5.25am on Thursday, February 8.

Grzegorz Orchel, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested, before being taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident happened on Tower Street last Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Orchel was charged with two counts of trespass and theft, before being remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where he was convicted of two counts of burglary other than dwelling.

Orchel has been remanded in custody for sentencing on March 12 at Cambridge Crown Court.