A born and bred Lynn man will be taking part in this year's London Marathon to help raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Christopher Brockbank, 35, will be gearing up in April to take on the London Marathon to fundraise for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington – where his uncle had his end-of-life care more than five years ago.

Christopher said: “We couldn't believe how wonderful the hospice was and I have always wanted to do some sort of fundraising for them so I thought why not do this and a good cause on top.”

Christopher Brockbank will be running the London Marathon for Norfolk Hospice

A Just Giving page has been set up to help raise money throughout his journey to completing the iconic 26.2-mile route on Sunday, April 21.

So far £1,400 has been raised of his £2,000 target.

The London Marathon will be four times more than the longest run he has completed so far.

He added: “I’ve got weight to lose, time to make up, and stamina to build.

“But raising for a charity close to my heart and seeing your donations coming in, that’s going to keep me going.”