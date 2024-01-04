King’s Lynn man will be running London Marathon to raise money for Hillington-based Norfolk Hospice Tapping House
A born and bred Lynn man will be taking part in this year's London Marathon to help raise money for a cause close to his heart.
Christopher Brockbank, 35, will be gearing up in April to take on the London Marathon to fundraise for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington – where his uncle had his end-of-life care more than five years ago.
Christopher said: “We couldn't believe how wonderful the hospice was and I have always wanted to do some sort of fundraising for them so I thought why not do this and a good cause on top.”
A Just Giving page has been set up to help raise money throughout his journey to completing the iconic 26.2-mile route on Sunday, April 21.
So far £1,400 has been raised of his £2,000 target.
The London Marathon will be four times more than the longest run he has completed so far.
He added: “I’ve got weight to lose, time to make up, and stamina to build.
“But raising for a charity close to my heart and seeing your donations coming in, that’s going to keep me going.”