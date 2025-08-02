A man who shocked drive-thru staff by appearing naked at the window breathed a sigh of relief as he left the courtroom with no more than a fine.

Edward Excell, of London Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

The 44-year-old exposed himself to young female staff at a Costa drive-thru in town on Wednesday, June 25, by showing up with no clothes on whatsoever.

Edward Excell arrived naked at a Costa drive-thru in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A statement from one of the victims said she was initially feeling happy that day as she was meant to go on holiday - but as Excell's car rolled round, she had to put on a "brave face" and safeguard her younger colleagues from the "disgusting show".

"I won't forget the way he looked up at me as he moved his hand from his crotch," she said.

She later had to leave her shift early, as every customer she served made her nervous.

The incident resulted in the premises having to close for the day.

Mitigating, solicitor Damian Willatt said that Excell suffers from Asperger's syndrome and was not intentionally acting in a sexually gratifying way.

He explained that Excell had gone swimming that day and forgot to take a change of clothes, so he was trying to dry off on his way home.

But the commute proved thirsty work, and he decided to stop for a coffee.

"Given the nature of the offence, and his mental health background, I would hope that the court would try to cure his problem," Mr Willatt added.

Magistrates fined Excell £120, and have also ordered him to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £45 in court costs.

No ban on visiting the Costa was imposed.

"I have learnt my lesson - thank you very much," Excell said as he left the courtroom, breathing an audible sigh of relief.