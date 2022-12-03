A man has admitted to being drunk and disorderly when he told police officers to "f**k off".

Robert Vincent, 36, of Dawber Closer, Gaywood, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It follows officers being called to a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday, October 22, as Vincent was trying to get into a house.

The incident happened on Blackfriars Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

When approached by police, Vincent was shouting at police officers and told them to "f**k off".

Officers on duty at the time reported smelling liquor on his breath and after being arrested Vincent said that he wasn't drink but accepted swearing.

The court was told there were a few other cases of the 36-year-old acting drunk and disorderly in the past.

Mitigating for himself, Vincent said: "I was having a mental breakdown at the time, I've got a new partner and starting work soon.

"At the time I was living by myself and couldn't afford it, my mental health was up and down and I'm in debt because of bills.

"I've also got a child to think about."

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "You're guilty of quite a lot of drunk and disorderly offences, but I'm delighted that you're getting your life together."

Vincent was given a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £26.