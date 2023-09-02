A man who was heard shouting and swearing at police outside of a magistrates court building just before being due in called officers “f***ing pigs.”

Levi Coburn, 26, of Charlock in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court where he admitted to using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

The incident happened on April 19, the same day that Coburn was in court for a different matter.

The incident happened outside of Lynn Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean said that two other people were being arrested outside the court and that Coburn “was not happy”.

It was reported that Coburn said that the police “are just bullies and they are just bored” as well as calling officers “f***ing pigs”.

Coburn appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I don’t even remember it to be fair.”

Coburn was fined £80 for the offence and ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £32.