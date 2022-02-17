Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man to face trial on charge of threatening behaviour at Covid vaccination centre

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 12:50, 17 February 2022
 | Updated: 12:51, 17 February 2022

A court has today heard claims that a Lynn man, said to be an “anti-vaxxer”, barged his way into a vaccination centre and called people “murderers”.

Spencer Walker, 52, is charged with a public order offence at a jab session in the town centre on January 8.

He is accused of using threatening words or behaviour.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54415797)
Walker did not appear before Lynn Magistrates' Court as scheduled this morning, but his solicitor entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The case was adjourned for trial at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on May 12.

Walker, of Charlock, was granted unconditional bail until that date.

