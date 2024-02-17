A 65-year-old has lamented the state of Lynn’s bus station – and has deemed the bird droppings covering it an “environmental health issue”.

However, West Norfolk Council – which is responsible for cleaning the station – has stressed that it has a number of factors to consider when getting rid of the poo.

The authority has also warned that travellers and people passing through the area can unwittingly contribute to the problem by dropping litter.

Rory Curry has raised concerns about the pigeon droppings covering Lynn's bus station

Rory Curry, who lives in North Lynn, takes the bus into the town centre on a regular basis.

He told the Lynn News that he has lodged several complaints with the borough council regarding the mess caused by pigeons, arguing that it is “not a good advert for the town”.

He has called for protective measures, such as a net, to be put in place to try and combat the issue.

“This has been going on for months and months and months. It is a terrible state,” he said.

“It is all over the top, it is on the bus timetable where you have the screens up saying when the bus will come through.

“It is extremely unpleasant to wait there for a bus.”

Mr Curry says he uses the bus frequently because of his epilepsy.

West Norfolk Council's next scheduled clean-up is in March

He has argued that the station should be in a better state to cater for other disabled people, as well as children.

He said: “It is not a good advert for the town. You want people to come in and use money. You want people to use buses because it is more environmentally friendly.

“It has just been left and left and left, and now spring is coming and the gulls will be coming back.”

However, the borough council has confirmed that it does make sure to clean the bus station – but it can only do so at specified intervals.

This is to take factors such as the weather and people’s travel routines into account.

A borough council spokesperson said: “As with all town centres, Lynn has a number of birds living in and around it; these scavenge bits of food, the primary source for which is dropped litter.

“The bus station, like other areas of the town, has a regular cleaning programme.

“The timing of this programme has to balance a number of factors. For example, as cleaning it involves a lot of water, we try to avoid doing this in the winter months so that we don’t cause a slipping hazard if we have a cold night.

“We also need to take into account disruption to the operation of the bus station.

“The next clean of the bus station is programmed in early March. Longer term we are also planning to put in measures that will discourage the birds from landing around the bus station.”

