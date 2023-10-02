A Walpole St Peter man who is currently in prison admitted to breaking the door of a Lynn corner shop.

John Sturgess, 36, of Chalk Road, appeared remotely via a video link at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He admitted causing criminal damage to Lynn’s Mini Mart, as well as resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

Sturgess broke part of the door of the Mini Mart on Loke Road. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that on February 17, Sturgess had gone into the store on Loke Road and claimed he lost two £10 notes in the shop.

He was demanding to see CCTV footage, but staff said they could not allow him to do so.

Sturgess then punched the plastic part of the door, causing it to come apart.

The police were then called and attempted to arrest Sturgess, but he tensed his wrists and refused to cooperate.

His solicitor Ruth Johnson explained that Sturgess is currently remanded in custody due to unrelated matters.

“He has been doing work while in prison,” said Ms Johnson.

Sturgess was ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the Mini Mart to repair the door and was also given a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £26.