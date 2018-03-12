Man sought over incident in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Lynn which happened last week.

Officers said a teenage girl was walking along All Saints Street, on a footpath between All Saints Church and Hillington Square, on Wednesday at 8am when she was approached by a man.

The man tried to hug her before touching her inappropriately.

The man is described as white, aged between 20 and 25, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with broad shoulders and ash blonde messy hair.

It is believed he was wearing a waist-length green coat and brown trousers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen the suspect in the area around the time of the incident, should contact PC Joanne Ford at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.