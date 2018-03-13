Man spins car 360 degrees after drink-driving in King’s Lynn

A 25-year-old man who spun his car 360 degrees in Lynn while under the influence of alcohol has been handed a 20 month driving ban.

Virgaudas Guze, of Jarvis Road, Lynn, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to driving a motor vehicle on Gaywood Road on February 2 while exceeding the legal drink-driving limit.

The court heard, the defendant was found to have 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Guze crashed into Alms Houses’ wall after loosing control of his car and spinning it 360 degrees in the road.

He said: “There was a pedestrian walking nearby who fell over from shock. Nobody including the defendant was injured. Just the car and the wall were damaged.”

Guze was given a 20 month ban, as well as a £350 fine, £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £35.