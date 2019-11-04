An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed during a raid on a house in South Lynn on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to an address on The Portway at around 8.20pm following reports of what they are describing as an "aggravated burglary."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that offenders had forced their way into the property. A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds during the incident.

She added: "The victim was stabbed, punched and kicked."

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and one line of inquiry is looking at whether this is a targeted attack.

"Police believe this is an isolated incident but are increasing reassurance patrols."

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Det Con Andrew Fitney, of Lynn CID, on 101, quoting incident number 36/76950/19.