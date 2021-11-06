A man living in a homeless pod in Lynn was caught stealing a fleece blanket to help keep warm.

Daniel Clark, 35, also swiped a can of beer from B&M Stores on the same day as he took the £19.99 blanket from QD Stores in Norfolk Street.

He paid for a can of cider but hid the £2.49 beer in his jacket, town magistrates heard on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (52753442)

By admitting the two thefts, which happened on September 29, Clark, who had 46 previous similar offences on his record, breached a conditional discharge imposed in July.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said he’s lived in a homeless pod in Kingsway, North Lynn, for about five months and needed a blanket when the weather turned chillier.

“He has no recollection of the beer theft,” she added.

Clark was ordered to pay the value of the stolen items to the two stores in compensation, plus £20 costs. For the breach he was fined £20.