A man who stole a hotel employee’s £600 bike says he sold it to buy cocaine.

Shay Mayes, 24, who lives in homeless accommodation in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court yesterday and pleaded guilty to theft.

His offence took place on September 22 when the victim, who was working at the Duke’s Head Hotel, left his CUBE bike in a staff-only corridor on the premises.

Shay Mayes stole a bike from the Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn

When he finished his shift and came to collect it, it was gone.

CCTV caught Mayes taking the bike, and after police identified him, he was tracked down and arrested.

During an interview, Mayes told officers that he had sold the £600 bike to fund his cocaine habit.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir told magistrates that the defendant was made homeless at the age of 18, when his parents split up.

Since then, he has “fallen through the cracks” and wound up taking drugs - but now claims he has been clean for a number of weeks.

“Not all is lost with this young man,” Ms Muir said.

His case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report can take place.

Mayes has been released on bail with the condition that he must live and sleep at the homeless accommodation.

He is set to reappear at the same court on December 16.