Man suffers fractured jaw following assault in King’s Lynn

A man in his 30s has suffered a fractured jaw after he was allegedly assaulted in Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault which happened at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Officers say the victim was walking on a footpath on Plantation Wood when he became aware of two people behind him.

The victim heard one of the people shout at him before he was assaulted.

He was not able to get a description of either suspect but it is believed one person was on a bike.

The victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101.