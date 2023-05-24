Emergency services rushed to a busy town road this morning after a man fell from a window.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to London Road in Lynn at 8.27am today, with crews now believed to have left the scene.

Paramedics were also summoned to the address.

The man who fell from the window has suffered injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on May 24 at 8.16am to a medical emergency in Lynn.

“Two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle were all in attendance. One patient was conveyed to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a stable condition.”