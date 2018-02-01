Man suffers ‘serious facial injury’ after crash between bus and car in King’s Lynn

A man believed to be in his 60s has suffered a “serious facial injury” following a crash involving a bus and a car in Lynn town centre this morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision between a bus and a Toyota on the A148 at Littleport Street, in the direction of the railway station, at about 11am.

An ambulance spokeswoman said a man, in his 60s, was treated for a serious facial injury.

He was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.