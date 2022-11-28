A man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at the weekend.

Officers were called to the junction of Gayton Road, Lynn, near to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at around 4.10pm on Saturday.

It was after a blue Renault Grand Scenic left the road and collided with a tree.

Police are looking for witnesses after a man crashed into a tree at the Gayton Road junction (60952595)

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any relevant dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 quoting incident number 292 of 26 November.