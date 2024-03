Motorists faced delays this afternoon as a man was taken to hospital after coming off his motorbike.

Police were called to the Hardwick Roundabout, near the A10 exit, at 3.39pm to reports that the rider had come off of his bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The Hardwick roundabout in Lynn.

It is believed that the air ambulance were also at the scene.