Man taken to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after crash between car and motorcycle on Tennyson Avenue
Published: 16:45, 15 March 2024
| Updated: 16:48, 15 March 2024
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lynn this morning.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Tennyson Avenue at around 10.25am.
Police and paramedics went to the scene, after which a man was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.
The road was shut between the junction with Gaywood Road and the level crossing for around an hour after, but has since reopened.