A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Tennyson Avenue at around 10.25am.

Police and paramedics went to the scene, after which a man was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

Police at the scene of a crash on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Paul Powers

The road was shut between the junction with Gaywood Road and the level crossing for around an hour after, but has since reopened.