Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man taken to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after crash between car and motorcycle on Tennyson Avenue

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 15 March 2024
 | Updated: 16:48, 15 March 2024

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Tennyson Avenue at around 10.25am.

Police and paramedics went to the scene, after which a man was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

Police at the scene of a crash on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Paul Powers
Police at the scene of a crash on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Paul Powers

The road was shut between the junction with Gaywood Road and the level crossing for around an hour after, but has since reopened.

Accidents Kings Lynn Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE