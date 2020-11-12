Man taken to King's Lynn hospital after 'medical episode' near Southgates Roundabout
Published: 15:53, 12 November 2020
| Updated: 15:58, 12 November 2020
Emergency services were called out to a busy road in Lynn this afternoon and a man was subsequently taken to hospital.
Police were called to Hardwick Road, near the Southgates Roundabout, around 1.50pm to reports of a medical episode in a car.
The ambulance service also attended the scene and a man was transported to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "One ambulance was sent to the Hardwick Road (A149) this afternoon following reports that a man in a car was having a medical emergency.
"One patient was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care."