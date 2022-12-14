Police and firefighters sent to A47 Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn after van crashes into tree
Published: 12:15, 14 December 2022
| Updated: 12:16, 14 December 2022
Emergency services were called to the A47 in Lynn yesterday (Tuesday) evening after a van crashed into a tree.
Police and firefighters responded to reports that a white van had collided with a tree on the southbound carriageway near the Pullover roundabout at about 5.12pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said they rescued the occupants of the van using hydraulic equipment and made the scene safe.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said it was unclear if the driver was injured in the crash, but he was taken to A&E for checks.
Traffic controls were in place while emergency services were on the scene.