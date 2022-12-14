Home   News   Article

Police and firefighters sent to A47 Pullover roundabout in King's Lynn after van crashes into tree

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 12:15, 14 December 2022
 | Updated: 12:16, 14 December 2022

Emergency services were called to the A47 in Lynn yesterday (Tuesday) evening after a van crashed into a tree.

Police and firefighters responded to reports that a white van had collided with a tree on the southbound carriageway near the Pullover roundabout at about 5.12pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they rescued the occupants of the van using hydraulic equipment and made the scene safe.

The A47 dual-carriageway looking towards the Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said it was unclear if the driver was injured in the crash, but he was taken to A&E for checks.

Traffic controls were in place while emergency services were on the scene.

